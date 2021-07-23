The Malta Tourism Authority has defended the Marsascala Regeneration Design contest, saying its intention is to get "creative ideas flowing".

The authority launched the contest in May to entice ideas as to how the locality can be made more attractive to visitors. It said the winning design will be given a contract of service to implement the project.

But, on Friday, a group of Marsascala residents called on the goverment to call off the "sham design contest", which they fear has been conceived to benefit businessmen rather than locals.

They had already demanded an immediate halt to the contest in June, but now have joined forces with local councillors writing to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

A spokesperson for the authority told Times of Malta the MTA believes Marsascala deserves further investment and regeneration for the benefit of the local community and, therefore, "it is a total pity that this transparent design contest is being targeted in this way.

"The contest is a transparent procedure that is similar to a tender that will ultimately lead to the choice of an architecutrual design team based on a design proposal rather than the cheapest rate," the spokesperson said.

He added that the MTA is currently working with the town council as the representative of the locality.

"Members of the council have in no way asked the MTA to stop the process but encouraged us to continue and help attract funding and investment in the locality," he added.

Asked how many plans have been submitted so far, the spokesperson said proposals will be submitted once the contest ends in September.

He said MTA is seeking creative ideas from the architectural and urban design community and is in no way imposing any ideas on anyone.

"The procedure in detail is published online and is open for all to see. If one had to read the design contest document properly, it would be more than clear," the spokesperson insisted.