Albert Buttigieg will be filling in the seat vacated by the death of Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo in the 10th district.

The St Julian's mayor got elected with 2,122 votes, with the other contender, lawyer Emma Portelli Bonnici getting 1,151 votes.

The counting process, with electronic counting, was over within seconds.

The other potentially major contender, former MP Karl Gouder did not contest.

Following Arrigo's death, there was speculation in PN circles that none of the candidates would apply, making co-option necessary. This would have potentially allowed Alex Perici Calascione, the party's deputy leader, to be nominated to parliament.

Both Buttigieg and Portelli Bonnici said they were submitting their names for the casual election out of respect for the democratic process and the citizens in the 10th district.

In his first comments after being elected, Buttigieg paid tribute to Arrigo.

He said it was a big responsibility to fill his seat and he planned on continuing to be close to the people and their issues.

He said he will be a servant of the common good.

Asked whether he was pressured not to contest the casual election, he said he received no such pressure.

"I will work with those I had called fat cats after the election. I have a pair of eyes to look forward, rather than backwards," he said, adding that he looked forward to working with his colleague MPs under the direction of party leader Bernard Grech to bring about positive changes.

Meanwhile, Portelli Bonnici told her Facebook followers that while this was not the result they wanted it was one they expected.

"I wish Albert Buttigieg all the luck in his new role - we have more in common than one might think. I'm glad I took the step to submit my nomination for these casual elections, as it helped build some bridges between myself and Partit Nazzjonalista as well as with the electorate.

"As always, I remain available to the party and to anyone who might wish to reach out. As originally promised, I'm just getting started," she said.