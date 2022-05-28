St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg said he has no reason to worry as he is summoned in front of the Nationalist Party’s board of ethics on Monday.

Buttigieg was informed on Friday that he was being called in front of the board on Monday, following the PN leadership confirmation process.

“I am very serene. I’m at peace with my conscience," he said, repeatedly.

“I am prepared to pay whatever price the party deems fit, but I will never go against my principles."

Buttigieg fell out with the party administration following a Talking Point in Times of Malta where he claimed that a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence him.

Earlier this month, Ray Bezzina, PN leader Bernard Grech’s former right-hand man, asked the party to investigate the claims. When it emerged that the party intended to take action, Buttigieg accused the Nationalist Party of echoing Labour tactics when faced with accusations of sleaze.

The mayor said he has been assured by Prof. Joe Pirotta, who chairs the ethics board, that he was not being summoned as an accused, but as part of the process intended to clarify the matter once and for all.

Buttigieg insisted he would continue to protect his source throughout this process.

“I will never give away the person who gave me the information. I will answer all questions and will stick to my principles, as I have always done... those who know me, know full well that I would never put spokes in the wheel," he said.

Buttigieg, who failed to get elected to parliament in the March 26 election, insisted he never named anyone, but had simply asked questions to the party, uncomfortable as they may be.

Earlier on Saturday, he cast his vote in the PN leadership confirmation process.

“I got a few glares, but I went ahead and did my duty. I cast my vote because I believe we must keep working for the benefit of the party," he said, though he would not say whether he was backing Grech.

“The secrecy of the vote is sacrosanct, and that should be respected."

On his Facebook page, the mayor posted a picture of himself standing in front of the PN emblem.

He wrote “I have come to do my duty. I am here and I intend to stay here."