Updated 9.30pm

Alex Perici Calascione has been elected president of the PN Executive committee, with Carm Mifsud Bonnici elected president of the administrative council.

Alex Perici Calascione.

Banging and clapping were heard from inside the PN headquarters after the votes were counted.

Mr Perici Calascione got 53 votes in favour and 24 against, uncontested for the post after Graziella Attard Previ withdrew from the race at the 11th hour.

Dr Mifsud Bonnici beat his rival - Graham Bencini - by 46 to 31 votes.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia welcomed the outcome, saying that the executive commitee had shown that there was strength in unity.

"The values of unity and diversity should work within the Nationalist Party in the national interest," he was quoted as saying in a party statement.

Pierre Portelli, who recently resigned as head of the PN party media, did not mince his words as he went into the headquarters for Thursday evening's meeting of the executive committee, saying steps should be taken against those who do not support Adrian Delia.

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

Asked what steps should be taken, he said: “There are structures within the party and if the petition is approved, then we can see from there."

The committee was expected to discuss a petition which called for the party leadership to go for a vote in front of the general council. Meanwhile, two further petitions in support of Dr Delia as party leader were presented on Wednesday.

Asked whether he agreed with the petition calling for steps to be taken against MPs who disagree with Dr Delia, Pierre Portelli said: ”I signed the petition so this would happen.”

Ms Attard Previ had submitted her nomination for the post along with Alex Perici Calascione following the resignation of Mark Anthony Sammut. She later told the meeting that she had withdrawn her nomination to avoid further ruptures within the party, so that it could focus on its mission.

Charles Selvaggi, who was uncontested for the post of treasurer also withdrew his nomination, telling the meeting that this had been done because of professional commitments. Since there was no other candidate for the post, a fresh call for nominations will be made, the party said.

The party is facing turbulent times with a petition challenging the leadership of Dr Delia in the wake of the landslide defeats at the European and council elections.

The executive committee met to elect the high ranking party officials following the resignations of Mr Sammut, David Camilleri as PN treasurer and David Stellini, the president of the administrative council.