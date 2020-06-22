Alfred Grixti, who heads the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the European Social Network.

This is the first time that such a post is being occupied by a Maltese person.

Earlier this year Grixti faced calls to resign from his CEO post after posting a series of inflammatory comments on Facebook calling on the authorities to impound NGO rescue ships and scuttle them.

When asked by another Facebook user why authorities did not do as he suggested, Grixti had replied "... give them time".

Later on the FSWS board disassociated itself from comments made by its own chief executive.

Grixti's nomination and that of another seven members of the ESN board of trustees were confirmed on Monday.

The ESN is an umbrella organisation for 140 social welfare services organisations from 35 European countries.

Grixti said that his appointment is an achievement for the FSWS and for Malta.