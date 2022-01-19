Labour MEP Alfred Sant commended Roberta Metsola on her impressive victory but said he hopes she treats Maltese government officials with respect because "she hasn't so far".

"It is a wonderful and convincing victory, and it's all by virtue of her talent to harness support from all sides of Parliament," Sant told Maltese journalists on Tuesday afternoon.

"[Winning this election] is not a simple feat and the fact that she has made it shows very good political ability in running this Parliament and the European Union."

Sant went on to note that Metsola has forged a good reputation among MEPs and that they support her on almost all issues. He said that practically, their only bone of contention is abortion.

However, his congratulatory tone faded as he prepared to conclude his remarks.

"I hope she treats Maltese government officials with the respect she hasn't shown so far," he said.

In December 2019, Metsola refused to shake hands with Joseph Muscat before a meeting with a European Parliament delegation.

The moment was captured by photographer Ben Borg Cardona at Castille in the midst of a political crisis followed by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Following Metsola's election, the photograph once again went viral.

Photo: Ben Borg Cardona

But another photograph was making the rounds concurrently. It was captured on camera when Metsola greeted Prime Minister Robert Abela at the entrance of the EU Parliament on Monday evening. The photograph shows the two clutching each other's hands and holding them up to the side as they smile at each other, almost as if they are dancing.

Photo: European Parliament

Many Maltese people interpreted the moment as a sign of collegial respect between two political rivals and shared the photograph saying Malta should be more united like this.

On Tuesday, Maltese journalists who were in Strasbourg to cover Metsola's presidential election met with Sant and the other Maltese MEPs, to catch up on their work in parliament.

Sant said he hoped Metsola will now use her talents to achieve the much-needed positive results on several issues and said the European Parliament is facing the challenge to be effective.