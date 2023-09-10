The authorities had taken, and will continue to take, all the necessary steps regarding the benefit fraud scandal, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Its statement followed an interview in Times of Malta with three of the illicit benefit recipients, including a man who said a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide lured him into the benefits fraud racket in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

The interview followed the newspaper's revelations a week ago that ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti has been implicated in a years-long racket to help “hundreds” of people fraudulently receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

Evidence seen by Times of Malta indicates Grixti, a popular family doctor, provided false medical documents to help people, often hailing from Labour strongholds, to receive monthly social benefits for severe disabilities they did not suffer from.

The fraud saw the claimants receive monthly payments averaging €450 from the social security department.

The Office of the Prime Minister reiterated on Sunday that it had immediately reported the benefit fraud abuse to the police as soon as it became aware something could be on back in 2021.

This, it said, was proof that the OPM did not tolerate any illegality.

It added that as soon as it became known how the investigations were developing, political decisions were taken. Moreover, it did not result from anywhere that anyone at Castille’s customer care had directed anyone to do anything illegal, the OPM insisted.

It said the people Times of Malta spoke to had already been approached and investigated by the authorities. The government, however, encouraged them to come up with any other necessary proof, including naming the people involved, to substantiate their claims and help the police in the investigations.

The people referred to by those interviewed should face justice, the OPM said, adding that this was only in this way that one could separate what was true and proven from comments and insinuations aimed at making political gain.

One should also note that, the OPM said, that, in the past days, several baseless accusations were made and some of them had had to be withdrawn.

This showed that it was clear there were people who were using the case for ulterior aims and to manipulate information. Moreover, the government was not just interested in justice, it was also interested in strengthening its systems to reduce the possibility of abuse.

Although there were robust systems against abuse at the Social Security Department and the Financial Aid and Observance Division, so much so that it was through them that a number of suspected cases were identified and passed on to the police, the government felt there should be an evaluation of the processes for these to be further strengthened where necessary.

So, independently from any police investigation, the government appointed an independent board to evaluate the process of how the benefit for severe disability is given.

This government, it said, had introduced measures aimed at making work pay to reduce dependence on social benefits. And it was determined that social benefits should only be given to those who deserved them.

The Opposition’s allegation that there was abuse linked to the buying of votes was also without basis, especially since action regarding the case had already been taken prior to the last election.

What was sure, the OPM said, was that the authorities had taken and will continue to take all the necessary steps contrary to what used to be done under previous administrations.

Earlier on Sunday, the PN asked for Parliament to be recalled to debate the scandal.