Almost one in two State schools do not have a designated first-aider on site, according to the Education Ministry.

Out of a total of 106 public schools, 43 lack the presence of a single first aid trained staff member willing to respond if the need arises, a spokesperson for the ministry said. By next scholastic year, the government wants to have at least one first aider present in every school.

The ministry’s comments come in the wake of a Times of Malta report which showed that parents of children with life-threatening nut allergies were being told there was no one available to administer the life-saving EpiPen if their children went into anaphylactic shock.

Katarina Rafajova said she received a call from teachers at St Claire’s College Sliema Primary informing her that her five-year-old son did not have permission to bring the injector to school.

The report raised concerns over the absence of first aid trained personnel in schools, with the ministry saying it was preparing to look at all the possible measures to address this issue.

“Over the coming weeks, we will embark on an internal campaign among staff in schools in order to communicate better the process and the responsibilities relating to this... Our goal is that by the next scholastic year there is at least one first-aider in every school.”

A fear of the legal repercussions that could arise from unsuccessfully administering first aid was identified as the main reason behind the lack of first-aiders in schools.

And the Good Samaritan Bill that is intended to offer protection from criminal or civil liability to those who offer first aid to people in emergency or distressed situations has been in limbo on the parliamentary agenda for over a year.

Creating a safe environment where teachers are informed and felt confident that the aid they were giving was not going to land them in hot water was identified as a priority for the ministry.

“We would like to highlight that when a trained staff member administers first aid, or in this case the EpiPen, the full responsi­bility, and any liability, is a burden which is carried by the ministry, through the school and not the individual.”

Dr Patrick Sammut, a paediatrician specialising in allergies, told Times of Malta that having a first-aider present at schools is not just a question of safety but also of equality.

“Every child has the right to receive an education in a safe environment that bears no prejudice to any disability they have,” he said.

In reference to the lack of personnel willing to administer the EpiPen, an auto-injector to children who are experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction, Dr Sammut said it was understandable that teachers were hesitant, but shirking from responsibility was not the answer.

“Dealing with a severe allergic reaction is no joke and is a very scary experience even for a seasoned doctor let alone a lay person,” he said. However, the alternative of failing to act while a child is at risk of dying, would certainly have worse repercussions for all parties involved, he added.

Moving forward, Dr Sammut highlighted the need for a policy that makes schools safe for both allergy sufferers and teachers as well as caregivers. This involved training and the right support structure in place, with healthcare providers and the ones with expertise in this field playing a key role in a thought-out strategy.