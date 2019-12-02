An altercation between MPs during a heated parliamentary session last week was blown out of proportion, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said on Monday.

Mr Abela was one of two Labour MPs who had to be restrained after crossing the House and approaching Opposition MPs who were taunting government benches last Tuesday.

"I think the event was somewhat exaggerated. It was made to sound as though I was about to assault someone. This was absolutely not the case," he said.

"Some of my colleagues told me to calm down because they noticed that I was getting heated," he added.

The minister lost his cool while the parliamentary session was suspended, on a day when the Prime Minister had announced that his chief of staff had resigned, minister Konrad Mizzi was forced out and minister Chris Cardona said he was “suspending himself”.

'It was made to sound as though I was going to assault someone': Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta’s political stability has been rocked over the past two weeks following fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Speaking at a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Malta Summit which heralded the end of the Cold War, the Foreign Affairs Minister acknowledged that this was a “dark chapter” for Malta and that its international reputation had been damaged.

“I’m more than aware of the challenge ahead of us to restore Malta’s image. I’m determined to do my best," he said, adding that it was only a matter of time until "our ship is steered to calmer seas."

Minister criticises 'disorder incited by a few'

Mr Abela appeared to criticise some of the protesters who have gathered nearly every day over the past two weeks to demand the Prime Minister’s resignation over his involvement in the Caruana Galizia affair.

“Disorder incited by a few who see such protests as ideal opportunities to harass or attack those who do not share their point of view, are unjustified in a democracy,” he said.

Protests have been largely peaceful, bar for the odd individual altercation and government MPs being pelted with eggs and coins.