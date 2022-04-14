Andy Ellul has been appointed whip of the Labour parliamentary group, the party said in a statement. Naomi Cachia will serve as the assistant whip.

The party said Ellul and Cachia were appointed during the new parliamentary group’s first meeting at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Naomi Cachia. Photo: Facebook

Ellul was elected on the third district after having been co-opted to the House in January. He takes on the role of whip from Glenn Bedingfield, who made it to parliament this time round in a casual election.

Cachia is one of the PL's six female candidates to make it to parliament through the gender quota mechanism.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke on the group’s important role in the implementation of the party’s electoral manifesto, particularly when it came to the government’s legislative programme.