An anonymous but “reliable” source had informed the police about an argument that escalated into a knife fight between two groups resulting in the murder of Joseff Rivas in Paceville.

The groups were allegedly involved in prostitution.

The source had only agreed to supply the information shedding light on the dynamics of the incident once his anonymity was guaranteed, a police sergeant testified in court on Thursday.

Andrew St John, an officer stationed at St Julian’s, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against three Romanian men - Ilie Constantin, 31, and his cousins Ionut Iulian Tanase, 35, and Dan-Andrei Tanase, 32. They all deny the charges.

St John was on duty on December 5 afternoon when a call came through at around 3.35pm alerting them to the fight wherein a man had been stabbed outside a café in Ross Street, corner with St George’s Road.

Within minutes, the police were on site.

A well-built male, with “Mediterranean” features was seated on a doorstep in front of a pastizzerija, a small crowd gathered around him as blood oozed out of his neck.

As the sergeant moved closer, he could also make out wounds on the victim’s back.

The man appeared to be in a fit and not quite able to speak.

Asked by defence lawyer Charmaine Cherrett to explain better, the witness said the victim was evidently under shock.

At one point, he tried to stand up but collapsed.

Splatters of blood

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, police kicked off inquiries in the area, also calling for assistance to preserve the crime scene and close the road to traffic as this could damage crucial evidence.

Soon, an emergency doctor was on site and the wounded man, later identified as Joseff Rivas, was rushed to hospital.

There were splatters of blood on the ground at the crossroads between Ross Street and St George’s Road.

The café barman recounted how some foreigners had seated themselves at a table outside while one of them entered the shop to order teas.

The fight broke out when the customer went back outside, the barman explained, pointing out to the police a stool and a folding advert sign that were used in the fight.

There were blood smears on that signage too, testified St John.

Meanwhile, someone else pointed to a cap lying near a nearby van which could also belong to those involved in the fight.

But in spite of asking around in the area, the sergeant could get no precise information as to what had happened.

People either did not know or perhaps were reluctant to speak, the witness said.

Knives flashing

Then, an informant stepped up, saying that he would willingly supply information as long as his anonymity was secured.

The source said the men involved in the fight were involved in prostitution circles.

He described how the accused had been sipping tea outside the café when another group approached.

An argument brewed and soon escalated into a violent brawl during which the source saw knives flashing.

A witness said one of those knives had a blade that was at least 20cms and another had a handle that appeared to be of the same material as the blade.

The men made stabbing movements and at one point the victim moved away.

He fought back when attacked, fighting against “two or three” of the aggressors, the source told the police.

Asked by lawyer Franco Debono about that anonymous source, the sergeant said the person was “reliable”.

However, the lawyer argued that evidence by the witness recalling what the source had said amounted to hearsay.

The evidence would only be admissible if the source were to testify in court in such a manner that the defence could control his testimony.

Presiding Magistrate Nadine Lia observed that the court’s function was to compile evidence.

However, the defence minuted their objection to that part of the testimony referring to what the anonymous source had said.

Another officer testified about how someone had handed him a mobile phone at the crime scene, saying it belonged to the victim.

Replying to defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, the witness said an employee at a nearby pastizzerija had handed him the phone which he then placed inside the police car until he entrusted it to a forensic officer whose name he could not quite recall.

The defence requested the prosecution to summon civilian witnesses, possibly at the next sitting.

That was important for bail purposes, the defence said.

AG lawyer Darlene Grima explained that the prosecution would do so once they went through the two proces verbaux which were presented in court on Thursday.

The case continues in March.

AG lawyer Kaylie Bonnett and Darlene Grima prosecuted, together with Inspector Wayne Camilleri. Lawyer Jacob Magri was also defence counsel.