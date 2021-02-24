Another 226 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly more than the 221 recorded on Tuesday.

Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of victims up to 308, data released by health authorities showed.

The latest victims are an 84-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

A total of 3,274 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

According to public health data published on Facebook, a further 220 people recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning Malta now has 2,504 active cases.

By Tuesday, 68,779 doses of vaccine have been administered. Of these, 21,767 have been second doses.

Long queues were reported at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday as the vulnerable and others waited to get the jab.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told parliament on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic cost the Maltese government an estimated €900 million last year and the deficit for last year is therefore projected to be higher than 9.4%.