Another four people succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths from the virus so far to 85, the Health Ministry said.

All died at Mater Dei Hospital, at least three of them on Monday. Their deaths were however only announced on Tuesday at 8pm.

The announcement follows that of the death of another three people on Monday.

The deaths announced on Tuesday are of a 74-year-old man who tested positive on November 4, a 61-year-old man who tested positive on October 23, and an 83-year-old man who tested positive on October 30. They died on Monday. A 99-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 5, died during the night.

The ministry extended its condolences to their families and appealed to everyone to continue following prevention measures to protect the vulnerable.

Malta registered 153 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bumping the number of active cases to 2,041.