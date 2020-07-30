A total of 28 people, 19 of whom are migrants, tested positive for coronavirus overnight, bringing the total of active cases in Malta up to 140.

In its daily update, the health authorities said there are now 55 active cases, failing to include a total of 85 migrants who have tested positive since Tuesday.

This group of migrants was only mentioned in a footnote.

Earlier, the government said in a statement that 19 migrants brought ashore on Wednesday had tested positive for the virus.

A further 66 migrants, rescued on Monday had also tested positive, meaning Malta currently has 140 active cases.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases in Malta to 729 (814 including the migrant cases). No patients recovered overnight.

As happened in recent days, a large number of swab tests – 1,722 – were carried out between Wednesday and Thursday.

Almost all of Thursday’s cases are aged under 35.

Four are linked to a cluster of patients who attended religious feast celebrations at Santa Venera. At least another six, who tested positive in the past days, have also been traced back to the Santa Venera feast.

Over the past few days, popular parties and feasts were cancelled as the number of active cases soared, but international music festivals drawing thousands from overseas are still due to take place.

Doctors have said they will take industrial action if permits for mass events and parties are not cancelled by Monday.

The Medical Association of Malta has sent a declaration of dispute to the Health Ministry, saying that it will be directing its members to only perform emergency duties should the situation remain unchanged.

On Thursday, the Commissioner for Health in the Office of the Ombudsman, Charles Messina, said he was also in full agreement that mass events must be stopped immediately.