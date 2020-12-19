Archbishop Charles Scicluna has blessed an extension at Addolorata Cemetery, as authorities prepare to finalise contracts to sell 380 graves in the new section.



The archbishop blessed the cemetery extension during a visit he paid it together with deputy prime minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne.



Plans to extend the cemetery, which is Malta’s largest, have been plagued by delays and missed deadlines ever since they were approved in 2016. In total, an estimated 2,880 additional graves are to be built.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry said that following the first tranche of 380 graves, an additional 700 graves would be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

The cemetery extension is being undertaken by Campo Santo, a private firm which was given a state concession to operate the cemetery. Works also include the restoration of various statues and areas within the cemetery grounds, with a chapel on its grounds scheduled to receive a facelift early next year.