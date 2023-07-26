The architect responsible for the timber factory project that collapsed last December, killing Jean Paul Sofia, appeared to have transferred a substantial amount of money and properties in the weeks after the incident, a magisterial inquiry has found.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia wrote in the inquiry report, published by the government on Wednesday, that Whatsapp chats showed that architect Adriana Zammit was transferring "substantial amounts" of money and property. The magistrate observed that this, in itself, was a crime.

The chats were between Zammit and a certain "Christian" and happened from January 3, 2023 onwards - just a month after the fatal incident. The chats indicated that the architect started transferring unspecified sums of money and immovable property to third parties.

The inquiry report was published after Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that he would ask the Attorney General for it and then make it public.

On July 17, Abela gave in to public demands for a public inquiry into Sofia’s death after saying that the magisterial inquiry's conclusion was taking too long.

The inquiry report was eventually presented to the Attorney General on July 21.

Two days later, five people were charged with the involuntary homicide of 20-year-old worker Sofia.

The five are the construction project’s two developers, the project architect and the two directors of the contracting firm carrying out works at the time.

Kurt Buhagiar, 37 and from Naxxar, 38-year-old Birkirkara resident Matthew Schembri, 35-year-old Żabbar architect Adriana Zammit, contractor Milomir Jovicevic, 39 and his wife both from Serbia and company co-director Dijana Jovicevic, 38 and from Bosnia and Herzegovina, all pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Aside from involuntary homicide, all five stand accused of having caused grievous injuries to five workers who were at the site when the building collapsed.

Schembri, one of the developers, is also alleged to have falsified a signature on the project’s commencement notice – an official document that must be submitted to authorities before works can begin.

More to follow. See the report in full by clicking the pdf link below.