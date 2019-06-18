Updated at 4.20pm

Fears that a five-storey building in Msida is resting on a flimsy column of bricks have led to a Chamber of Architects investigation.

The Kamra tal-Periti is investigating whether the building on Santa Venera road was sanctioned by a warranted architect, following concerns on social media about the apartment block's structural integrity.

Pictures of the building were shared widely on social media on Monday, with many raising concerns that the apartment block appeared to be supported by two flimsy rows of concrete bricks set up in a makeshift column.

The building in Msida appears to be held up by a few bricks

A source at the Kamra tal-Periti said they had received word of the issue and were looking into whether the construction was overseen by an architect. It was too early to give any sort of position on the matter, they added.

Meanwhile, another member of the Chamber said they were receiving a number of similar reports from their members and from the public.

“More and more people seem to be getting concerned about building site safety in the wake of recent incidents,” the veteran architect said.

The reports come just over a week after a building collapse in Mellieħa and the wall of an apartment fell into a building site in Guardamangia.

In April, an apartment block next door to a building site also crumbled in the dead of night.