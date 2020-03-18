As hundreds of households are now under lockdown because of mandatory quarantine, the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) has stepped in to help, delivering food and other goods to people’s doors.

Times of Malta on Wednesday accompanied soldiers as they went around Naxxar distributing the goods to people quarantined at home.

Hundreds of people are now under mandatory quarantine, with the health authorities working hard to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by encouraging everyone to abide by the rules.

As of Wednesday morning, Malta had registered a total of 48 COVID-19 cases, a number that has increased daily since the first case was confirmed on March 7.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

So how does the delivery service work?

The AFM officials start off by going to one of the designated stores. There, the shop-owners would have already set aside the various items requested.

The most common items ordered are bread, pasta, eggs, tomato sauce, canned food, water and toilet paper.

After picking up the ordered items, the soldiers, together with the health authorities and shopkeepers, start delivering the items to people’s houses.

And this is where it gets tricky.

To avoid contact with the quarantined persons, the AFM officials must leave the items outside people’s front doors. Meanwhile, the residents place money for the goods in zip-lock or plastic bags.

A spokesperson for the AFM said the residents were being told the amount they had to pay beforehand so that any change needed is also placed in plastic bags to ensure there is no contact.

Asked whether people were cooperating, the spokesperson said so far there had not been any issues.

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

The delivery service was rolled out on Friday, the same day the government announced fines would be issued when mandatory quarantine rules are not observed.

On Monday, the fine was raised from €1,000 for every breach to €3,000.