Updated 11.10am, adds Repubblika statement

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has called on the Commission Against Corruption to investigate former Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg for corruption.

His request follows an article in Times of Malta showing how the former chairman had expressed a willingness to “do business” with 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech.

In a letter to the commission, Cassola also said that between January 17 and 20, 2014, Buttigieg not only travelled with a businessman who had a project under consideration at the authority but also accepted a £321 gift from Adrian Buttigieg, the owner of La Salita, who also had a project being considered by the PA.

This gift consisted of three days in a Queen Room at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

During that weekend, the two men went to London together with a Bank of Valletta official who was at the time considering whether to issue a loan to La Salita. The three men went to watch the Chelsea-Manchester United football game on January 19, Cassola claimed.

He said that while he was presenting proof of the hotel payment, he had none regarding who paid for the trip and the game tickets.

He asked for the investigation to be carried out in a timely manner.

Repubblika statement

In another statement, civil society group Repubblika said that following the revelation in Times of Malta, it expected the Prime Minister to immediately remove Buttigieg from Tourism Authority CEO.

It also said he should not hold any public positions.

The Prime Minister, Repubblika said, was responsible to stop this and discover who ix-Xiħ that was approving projects was, find out what these project were and who was benefitting from them.

