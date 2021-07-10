Desks at the airport arrivals lounge, where COVID-19 certification is checked, have been increased from eight to 21 as the airport braces for a surge in arrivals in the coming days.

“The desks have increased from eight to 21, while there will be more passenger facilitation staff before the baggage reclaim area,” a Malta Tourism Authority spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Earlier this week, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo pledged that long queues at the airport arrivals lounge would be drastically reduced as more staff are deployed to check passengers’ COVID-19 paperwork.

Over the past few weeks, airport has been plagued by long queues of arriving passengers as the checking of COVID-19 documentation slowed down passenger movements through the arrivals terminal.

Travellers have complained about waiting over 90 minutes to have their documents checked, with very little space in the queue to allow social distancing.

The 21 desks will be administrated by the health authorities and MTA.

The ‘Passenger Facilitation Staff’ will be stationed before the luggage reclaim area to make sure all passengers have completed the passenger locator form and Health Declaration Form before moving to the desks.

As of Wednesday, all travellers are to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and unvaccinated residents cannot travel overseas.