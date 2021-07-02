With Malta’s tourism season in full swing, the tourism authority is looking for people who would check passengers' COVID travel documentation when they land at the airport.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) on Friday put out a call for ‘Passenger Facilitation Staff’ who would be stationed before the luggage reclaim area to make sure all passengers have completed the passenger locator form and the Health Declaration form before presenting them to health authority staff.

Over the past few weeks, travellers have complained of queues at the airport with some passengers waiting over 90 minutes to have their documentation checked.

The Malta International Airport has also warned that paper documentation is slowing things down.

Anyone travelling to Malta must show an EU or Maltese vaccine certificate or a negative result of a swab test taken not earlier than 72 hours before arrival.

Meanwhile, only fully vaccinated British tourists are being allowed to travel to Malta, with children aged five to 12 who are flying in with their parents or legal guardians needing a negative PCR test result.

Those interested in the post need to speak both Maltese and English and will be paid €9 per hour, while those on duty from 11pm to 6am will earn €15 per hour.