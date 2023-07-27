At least 11 people in Malta died between Saturday and Tuesday suffering symptoms of heat exhaustion and dehydration as the island was hit by a heatwave.

Seven of these deaths were recorded on July 24 and July 25 aged between 52 and 97, the health authorities told Times of Malta.

The deaths were recorded as Malta struggled through a heatwave coupled with a series of power cuts lasting days at a time in some places.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to heat stress, as older bodies find it harder to adjust to rapid shifts in temperature.

The temperature peaked on Monday at 42.7°C, with health authorities previously confirming that at least four people died of heat-related issues over the weekend.

On Thursday, a Health Ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta "in addition to the deaths already reported, according to the national mortality register, so far, from July 24 to 25, seven death certificates indicated death due to dehydration or hyperthermia".

"There was no death at the ITU at the time of, or as a consequence of, the temporary power cut on July 24."

Between July 17 and 21, four patients were admitted to Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department with the triage notes including terms like heatstroke, sunstroke, hyperthermia and sunburn.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said elective operations at Mater Dei Hospital may have to be postponed as the hospital deals with an influx of patients, which is well above the norm.

The exact figure of people who died as a result of the heatwave is unlikely to be established since there could be a number of contributory factors.

Times of Malta has received a number of reports claiming that some deaths were heat-related or caused because of delays in an overburdened health system, but these cannot be verified.

Among others, a reader said: "My dad, unwell with sepsis and dehydration, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at Mater Dei Hospital. He had issues, but it's hard to exclude the 13-hour wait from calling an ambulance to getting therapy as a factor."