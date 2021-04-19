A total of 1,137 fines were handed out over the last seven days to people who failed to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures, down from last week’s 1,261.

According to figures released by the government on Monday, most of the fines issued, 663, were handed to people who did not wear their mask or did not do so properly.

Another 330 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than two.

The fine for those breaking the regulation has been raised to €300 from the previous €100.

Groups of up to four people in public will be allowed again as of April 26.

A further 125 people were fined for breaking household meeting rules, while three establishments were fined for breaking regulations.

The authorities also fined 16 people who broke quarantine regulations. They were fined €10,000 each.

Fines are handed out by health, tourism, police, transport and LESA officials.