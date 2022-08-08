Ousted ONE radio host Emanuel Cuschieri has urged people to join him outside the law courts on Tuesday in support of former roads agency chief Fredrick Azzopardi, who is facing prosecution for environmental crimes.

In a Facebook post, Cuschieri said it is “unacceptable” that people like independent candidate Arnold Cassola and Repubblika president Robert Aquilina apply pressure for Labourites to be “crucified”.

Cassola had filed a criminal complaint against Azzopardi after Infrastructure Malta defied a stop and compliance order by the Environment and Resources Authority over illegal works at Wied Qirda in Żebbuġ.

Cuschieri’s post echoed ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat, who sent out a rallying cry to his supporters on Sunday.

The former ONE host said he intends to offer his support to Azzopardi outside court “in a civilised way”.

Cuschieri, who has since been appointed a member of the government’s Welfare Committee, said he will be giving more details about his plan throughout Monday.

Labour sources had told Times of Malta that the decision to cancel Cuschieri’s show last month was taken due to his continued support of Muscat.

Simmering tensions between Muscat, Abela

Tensions have been simmering between Muscat and Prime Minister Robert Abela, ever since the former PM’s home was searched by police in January in connection with a corruption investigation into the Vitals hospitals deal.

Muscat, who denies wrongdoing, took to Facebook on Sunday, accusing the institutions of “crumbling” to pressure over the decision to prosecute Azzopardi.

Following Labour’s latest victory during the March election, Muscat had hailed the resounding win, without making any mention of Abela.

He had also urged Labour to analyse why more than 50,000 people had shied away from voting.

‘Muscat threatening activists, judiciary’

Meanwhile, activist and columnist Wayne Flask accused Muscat of threatening activists and the judiciary with his comments on Facebook.

He noted how Muscat had “come out of exile” to make his threats, then proceeded to go to the Ħamrun feast where he then met construction magnate Joseph Portelli.

Joseph Muscat (centre) with construction magnate Joseph Portelli at the Ħamrun feast on Sunday.

Flask said the law is there for everyone to obey, including the former roads agency chief, who is married to Muscat’s cousin.