Updated 8.30pm with Abela's denial

PN MP Jason Azzopardi is claiming that Minister Carmelo Abela allegedly aided the mastermind behind the attempted HSBC bank heist for a €300,000 payment from the loot.

The accusation comes days after Abela denied any involvement in the 2010 heist that ended in a violent shoot-out, describing any links to him as "stories, fairytales and inventions".

On Friday Abela rebutted the claim, saying he categorically denied Azzopardi's lies.

Abela said he will be taking legal action to defend his integrity, adding that the PN was in cahoots with criminals.

Last month Azzopardi claimed, using parliamentary privilege, that the alleged hitmen involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia were given false keys to an HSBC bank branch and CCTV footage by a sitting minister.

State witness Vince Muscat claims to know of a minister involved in the heist.

Abela worked as a manager with HSBC at the time of the attempted heist.

Reacting to disparaging comments by Abela, on Friday Azzopardi repeated the allegation that the minister had passed on keys and footage.

He alleged that Abela was an accomplice with the mastermind and ensuing attempted murder.

Azzopardi claimed that Abela was also threatening witnesses via Signal.