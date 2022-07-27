The Broadcasting Authority (BA) is investigating whether the state broadcasters’ graphic coverage of a fatal stabbing in Marsa breached regulations on the reporting of tragedies.

On Sunday, TVM’s 8pm news – the most followed news bulletin – showed footage of paramedics trying to resuscitate a dying, bleeding man shortly after he was stabbed at about 6.30pm in Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca.

The pre-watershed footage included close-ups of the dying man who has still not been identified. On Monday, Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, 28, of Sudan, was charged with the murder and is pleading not guilty.

Various people commented about the disturbing nature of the footage and the BA confirmed it had received complaints.

The regulator’s chief executive, Joanna Spiteri said the authority monitored the broadcast and had already begun investigating if it breached the regulations on the reporting of tragedies before receiving the formal complaints.

Spiteri said if the authority found that the news item breached the Requirements as to Standards and Practice Applicable to the Coverage of Tragedies in Broadcasting, it would issue a charge against the station.

The state broadcaster could then accept the charge or choose to make its case before the authority’s board. If found in breach of the regulations the authority would be fined, she said.

TVM editor Charles Dalli did not respond to questions from Times of Malta.

The regulations on reporting tragedies state that close-ups of injured or deceased victims should be avoided unless there is a compelling reason for doing so.

“Close-ups of injuries suffered by victims should generally be avoided,” the regulations say.

“Care should be taken not to linger unduly on the physical consequences of the tragedy.

“Decency requires that people should be allowed to die in private. Only in the rarest circumstances should broadcasters show the intimate moments of death itself.”

The regulations also say the viewer is entitled to fair and well-composed coverage of a story and should not be subjected to cheap sensationalism.

“Images on television can have an overwhelming impact. While broadcasters should not shy away from showing tragic events and their consequences, they must take care that the choice of accompanying words ensures they put the scenes in the right perspective. Those exercising editorial judgements should be aware of the impact such material may have on the audience,” the regulations say.

The rules outline how child viewers should be protected.

They say that certain situations “particularly those involving gory, shocking and other appalling scenes likely to impress” should not be broadcast before the watershed.

In other legislation, the watershed is defined as being between 9pm and 6am.

The rules also state that balance ought to be struck between the demands of truth and the danger of desensitising people.

“Where the results of tragic events are shown in television news bulletins, the fact that the tragedy has distressing consequences should not be glossed over.”