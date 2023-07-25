An expected drop in temperatures in the coming days will not mean that there won’t be any more power cuts, Enemalta's CEO said on Tuesday.

While the lower temperature from the heatwave of the past week may ease demand for electricity and the load on the power grid, the grid still needed to be stabilised as the remaining faults were repaired, Jonathan Cardona told a media briefing.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 34 on Wednesday after hovering around 40 Celsius for the past week and peaking at 42.7 on Monday.

Cardona said that since Monday last week Enemalta saw 81 high-voltage cable faults out of which 53 have been repaired.

“While the temperature will drop, there is no guarantee we won’t see more faults. Of course, we hope there will be less stress on the cables, and that we can repair all the faults,” he said, adding that he was hopeful that the situation would be sorted by the weekend.

Cardona said demand for electricity on Tuesday hit another record of 663MW, just a day after the previous record of 649MW was set.

He denied claims that Enemalta had a shortage of high-voltage cables.

Now is not the time for political theatrics - Dalli

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli dismissed calls by Opposition leader Bernard Grech for the government to declare a state of emergency.

“Now is not the time for political theatrics,” she said. “Now is the time to focus on addressing this issue and ensuring that consumers have electricity as soon as possible.”

When pressed on why a national state of emergency should not be called, following a power outage at Mater Dei Hospital, a possible milk shortage and deaths as a result of the intense heat, Dalli repeated that the main focus is to ensure the issue is dealt with and power is restored.

“What difference does it make if we call a state of emergency? We already have different entities and ministries working together to ensure that the problem is tackled as quickly as possible."

When asked about compensation, she reiterated, as she did on Monday, that details would be announced in the coming days.