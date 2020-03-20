Bank of Valletta is introducing a minimum cash withdrawal amount of €500 from its branch outlets to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The measures comes into effect on Monday, March 23.

The bank said in a statement that although it continued to offer its services from its branch outlets, ease of accessibility to bank services had to be balanced with good sense and protective measures.

It was striving to reduce non-essential contact to prevent the virus spread and safeguard the well-being of its employees and customers.

Customers were urged to use the bank’s ATMs to withdraw up to €500 at any time of the day.

This measure, the bank said, was being introduced to reduce the need for customers to visit its branches, limiting unnecessary contact and waiting in queues.

Customers who did not have a bank card and had less than €500 in their account would still be able to go to a branch to withdraw funds. Such customers were urged to apply for their free BOV Cashlink card.

The bank said it sanitised its ATMs on a regular basis, however, customers were encouraged to protect themselves and others by taking their own sanitising precautions before and after usage of ATMs. They should keep at least one metre apart if they were waiting in the queue and respect others by refraining from throwing away used gloves and tissues in the ATM receipt bins.

It urged the public to reduce cash usage and instead use electronic channels such as contactless cards and BOV Pay and to carry out banking transactions through internet banking, mobile banking and customer service centre. The bank appealed to customers to go to branches only for urgent services that could not be obtained through electronic channels.

It said it would continue to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with the government and health authorities and would take all the necessary measures to safeguard its customers and staff members.

The bank its staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication to ensure the continuation of essential banking services to the community.