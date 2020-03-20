Bank of Valletta on Friday closed down its Ibraġ branch and put all branch workers in quarantine after one of its employees was feeling unwell.

A spokesman for the bank said the employee was swabbed for COVID-19 but the test results have not yet been communicated. Until then, the employees have been placed in quarantine as a precaution.

The spokesman said the bank was liaising with the health authorities on a regular basis and shall be taking all the necessary measures in the best interests of customers and staff.

“This temporary measure is affecting operations at our Ibraġ branch only and the bank will be taking all measures to reopen as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, as from Monday the bank is introducing a minimum cash withdrawal amount of €500 from its branch outlets to help contain the spread of COVID-19, as it strived to reduce non-essential contact to prevent the virus spread.