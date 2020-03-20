The owner of a popular pharmacy in Balzan has confirmed that one of the store’s staff members has tested positive for COVID-19 and said the store will reopen on Saturday following professional fumigation.

Balzan pharmacy was closed on Thursday after one of the store's employees fell ill and was tested for the novel coronavirus. The employee resulted positive and is now in care.

The Chamber of Pharmacists told Times of Malta that "immediate steps were taken by the management to close the pharmacy for 24 hours after the obligatory fumigation and decontamination of work surfaces".

All employees at the pharmacy who were in close contact with her are now in quarantine and the pharmacy has been professionally fumigated to ensure any trace of the virus is removed.

Balzan mayor Ian Spiteri shared a message he said he had received from the owner of the pharmacy in which she confirmed that a staff member was among Malta's COVID-19 patients.

“The pharmacy was closed on Thursday and Friday in order to conduct professional fumigation. This fumigation targets the COVID-19 virus,” the owner said in the message, adding that the pharmacy had already introduced social distancing measures and better hygiene standards. The pharmacy will reopen to clients on Saturday morning.

Malta has identified 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. Two patients are considered to have recovered, with all the other cases bar one progressing well.