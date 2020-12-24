Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his wife Anne Marie won't be going anywhere for Christmas this year, as the couple have once again had to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Grech said that a student and a learning support assistant at the school where his wife teaches had tested positive for the virus.

On the instructions of the Superintendent of Public Health, Grech said that he and his wife would observe mandatory quarantine until January 1.

“Our physical presence will be suspended in the coming days, but it will continue through virtual means,” Grech said.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to everybody to observe the directives put out by the Department of Public Health, particularly during the festive period. Let us stay in contact with each other but let us also take care of each other.”

This is not the first time the new PN leader’s family has brushed with the disease.

In September, while the PN leadership race was still ongoing, Grech was forced to temporarily suspend his campaign and enter quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Anne Marie Grech had learned of a positive case at the gym she attends and went into self-isolation. She tested positive several days later.

Grech himself had never shown symptoms, but observed a week of quarantine, resuming his campaign after having tested negative for the virus twice.