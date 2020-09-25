PN leadership candidate Bernard Grech has tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time, and will resume his campaign in person.

Friday's test follows another one taken on Wednesday which had also tested negative. Grech had put himself in isolation when his wife Annmarie tested positive.

He had restricted his campaign activities to radio and online interviews from home.

On Tuesday Grech said his wife self-isolated as soon as she got to know that a person at the gym she attends tested positive.

She had taken the test which came out negative. However, on the advice of the health authorities, she remained in isolation and later took another test, which revealed a positive result.

Grech said he had not been near his wife since she discovered she was positive.

On Friday Grech said Annmarie was recovering well and was in good health.