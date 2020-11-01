Opposition leader Bernard Grech has slammed the government’s indifferent approach by attributing COVID deaths to underlying conditions suffered by patients.

“These are people with families who were still living their lives. We cannot assume that they had reached the end of their lives, and even if this was the case, they still deserve to be cared for”, Grech said during an interview on NET TV.

Responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks, Grech said the PN was suggesting ways to bring down infection rates.

Grech argued that rapid coronavirus testing should take place at all points of entry, not just the airport.

He said the spike in cases was putting pressure on the health authorities, leading to the cancellation of non-urgent surgeries.

Grech said the worry being caused by this situation needed to be addressed by the government, as it was also having an economic impact.

The PN leader said businesses desperately needed the Christmas period to try to stay afloat during the winter months.

Grech spent a significant part of the interview going over the economic pillars outlined in his reaction to the 2021 budget last week.

He said the country needed an economy built on various pillars, not just consumption and the passport scheme.

Grech hit out at the government over its defence of MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri's trip to Las Vegas with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

He said this defence sent out the message abroad that the government was willing to defend what was wrong.

“Nothing has changed with Roberta Abela. Before you had Joseph Muscat defending himself, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. Now you have Abela defending all those around him”.

Grech was also critical of the government’s repeated failure to introduce a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo.

He said it still remained to be seen whether a permanent link between the two islands was the best solution, or whether there was a better one.

The Opposition leader said it was important that all Gozitans have the right to live and work on their island for decent pay.

Reflecting on his first month at the PN’s helm, Grech said the experience so far had been a good one.

Grech said the PN’s parliamentary group was feeling more united and MPs felt more comfortable within it.

He vowed the PN would continue to propose its vision for the country and flesh out its electoral programme.

Grech said the party would continue this work regardless of Abela’s declarations about when the next general election will be held.