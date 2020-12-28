PN leader Bernard Grech is urging the the Police Commissioner to solve the murder of his cousin Karin Grech and other political murders in Malta.

Grech was 15 when she was killed by a letter bomb addressed to her father, Dr Edwin Grech, who had reported for work amid a doctor’s strike in 1977.

Eleven years later, also in December, 26-year-old Raymond Caruana was gunned down months before his wedding while attending a reception at a Nationalist Party club in Gudja.

Both murders, considered political killings, remain unsolved.

On Monday the Opposition leader said that his cousin's murder had tarnished Malta's recent political history and remained a family wound.

"I keep hoping that the truth will come out and there comes a day when the murder is solved.

"That very ugly chapter in our country's history will only be closed when this murder and all political murders are resolved. Despite the number of years that have passed since then, I call on the Police Commissioner, to do everything possible to solve these murders."

He called for "mature politics" that would not allow anyone to use such murders to attack some other party.

"No one should be killed because of politics, no matter the circumstances and the identity of the victim. Every life is precious and we should fight for every life. We should join forces and fight for justice for every life that is lost."