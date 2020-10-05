AnneMarie Grech, the wife of the Nationalist Party's new leader, has tested negative to COVID-19, the party said on Monday.

She had been in self-isolation since September 17 after discovering that she had come into contact with a known virus case at her gym.

AnneMarie only tested positive for the virus several days later, following a second COVID-19 test.

This had forced Bernard Grech to take his leadership campaign online, however, on September 25, he resumed his campaign in person after testing negative for COVID-19 for the second time.

Labour MPs subsequently criticised him for what they said was a breach of public health laws. However, he had rebutted the accusations saying he was never ordered into mandatory quarantine by the authorities

Following the advice of the health authorities, AnneMarie Grech's quarantine period will end on Tuesday at midnight, the PN said in a statement.