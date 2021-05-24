Sexual intercourse with animals, commonly known as bestiality, should be made illegal in Malta, Opposition MP Mario Galea has proposed.

Speaking in parliament, Galea said a member of the judiciary had brought to his attention the lack of legislation when it comes to bestiality.

Galea said people caught having sex with animals are currently charged with animal abuse.

He suggested that bestiality legislation should carry a jail-term and a fine.

Galea also hit out at the stream of abuse faced by animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina.

The MP said Bezzina had suffered abuse on social media just because she had the courage to speak up against tiger cub petting.

“She suffered abuse just because she raised this issue and because she is a woman," he said.

Galea read out a list of people who had left abusive messages on Bezzina’s Facebook page.

'These are pornographic messages'

"You should be ashamed of yourselves. These are pornographic messages. All this just because she is a woman.”

The MP slammed the minister for animal welfare for failing to condemn the abuse hurled at Bezzina.

He said anyone who was reluctant to report animal abuse could contact him, and he would happily file a report on their behalf.

The MP also expressed his belief that zoos should be phased out. He said that animals on the verge of extinction were being kept in zoos.

“We need to control these zoos. How can an animal made to roam in the wild end up on a roof in Fgura”, he asked.

He said animals were bred in captivity for financial gain, adding that animals were being bred to spend their whole lives in captivity.