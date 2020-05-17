Malta and Gozo’s bishops will on Monday meet the health minister to discuss the reopening of churches for mass.

Sunday and daily masses were called off mid-March to help curb the COVID-19 spread, a decision taken in consultation with the health authorities soon after holy water was removed from church fonts.

RELATED STORIES First ban on religious functions since 1813

Archbishop Charles Scicluna announced Monday’s meeting on Twitter, after Fr Jean Gové questioned why churches could not reopen if restaurants and hairdressers could do so with safety precautions in place. Or is the economy more important that the free exercise of faith, he asked.

On Sunday Robert Abela said restaurants will reopen this week, two months since they were forced to shut down to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replying to Gové, Scicluna said: “Fr Jean has a valid point. On May 18 at 6pm the bishops of Malta and Gozo will be meeting Health Minister Chris Fearne to discuss the way forward. Please accompany us in prayer.”

The Church in Malta has been broadcasting mass and the rosary on social media and TV daily.

All religious activities, including catechism classes and Good Friday and Easter celebrations had also been called off.

Last week Church authorities told Times of Malta they were keeping their fingers crossed that the “excellent results” in the fight against the novel coronavirus will soon make it possible for a gradual resumption of religious services.

For the time being, however, and despite the relaxation of certain measures by the government, the ban on the celebration of Mass will remain in place, a Curia spokesman said.

Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic – and at one point the European epicentre of the spread – will be reopening churches for public mass on Monday.

Italy’s government and bishops signed an agreement to allow the faithful to attend mass again under strict conditions, ending a standoff between the Church and state over the coronavirus lockdown.