The BOV Ħamrun branch will be temporarily closed after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the bank said on Friday.

The branch will be thoroughly sanitised and will reopen once BOV is sure it is safe to do so, the bank said in a statement, adding that the health authority will contact people who might have been exposed to the virus as part of its contact tracing protocol.

On Friday Malta registered a surge in COVID-19 cases, recording 75 new cases - the highest daily figure in three weeks.

There are currently nine patients receiving intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in their mid-30s.

BOV urged customers to use its ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, BOV pay and BOV debit and credit cards services. If they visit BOV branches people need to keep a safe distance between them and other customers, wear masks properly and sanitise their hands.