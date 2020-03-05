Archbishop Charles Scicluna has criticised the government over its failure to protect its people from shoddy construction and what he’s dubbed “cardboard institutions with no teeth.”

He was reacting to the death of Miriam Pace who was killed when her home next to a building site collapsed in Ħamrun on Monday. It has since been established that no on-site inspections were carried out as developers did not inform the Planning Authority that works had started.

“This was caused by so many factors, including the negligence of men and our greed," the archbishop said. "This has to be an eye-opener for our society, our leaders and people who want to make quick money.

"We cannot compromise the safety of people in their homes and our workers. This is a time where we need to say stop. We’re not going to be content with the nice words and the empty promises and the cardboard institutions which have no teeth and no resources.”

Archbishop Charles Scicluna describes his anger and grief over the death of Miriam Pace. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Archbishop will officiate at Thursday’s funeral Mass, after specifically requesting to do so.

“I approached her husband Carmello Charles Pace and asked if I could preside over it. I feel I have to be there with my people who are grieving such a very sad loss.”

The archbishop – who was guest editor of Times of Malta on Thursday – said watching footage of the mother-of-two trapped under the rubble of her collapsed home was very difficult.

“It’s hard to imagine, when she was probably just busy preparing for the birthday of her son, who turned 25 on that same day. You cannot not be shocked, and I understand the feeling of frustration, anger and helplessness that most of us feel at such a horrendous sight.”

Archbishop Scicluna asked to officiate at the funeral of Miriam Pace, right, pictured with her husband, Carmel. Photo: Facebook

He also called on the public to empower themselves and demand more from people in authority.

“Promises can look great on the news and in PR campaigns, but these people have fat salaries to sit on boards. When it comes to construction they don’t go on site, there is no enforcement and there are no resources. It’s simply a case of fat cheques for the blue-eyed boys.”

The archbishop also maintains the government, the construction sector and the public all have to work harder for future generations.

“I understand that people who are responsible, need to be held responsible, but we are all responsible, because when you create a climate where everything goes – and we are all complicit in that – then everything goes. We shouldn’t have to wait for a person to die to understand this.”

Rescuers searched for Miram Pace on Monday after her home collapsed within seconds. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

He also believes those designing the country's buildings need to do a better job.

“There should be a sustainability to our construction. Architects needs to take more pride in their work. What I see around me are soulless buildings, blocks of cement which have no beauty to them. There are contributing to the ulgyfication of our islands and its not what Malta deserves. Money is not the only criteria for success.”