The developers behind the Ħamrun project did not inform the Planning Authority works had started, breaching construction laws.

MCZMC Developers Ltd did not file a commencement notice, required by law, before beginning works, the Planning Authority has confirmed to Times of Malta.

Anyone carrying out any works on a development must submit the commencement notice to the PA, five days before.

On Tuesday, Times of Malta could not locate such a notice, even though this should be publicly available on the authority’s website.

Commencement dates are usually shown on the case details section of the Planning Authority application online. Swipe right to see a typical notice.

A PA spokesman has now confirmed the authority was not informed that “such works commenced”. He said the permit was issued in January 2020 and "works only commenced recently".

It has not been officially explained what work was taking place on the site during the time of the collapse that led to the death of 54-year-old Miriam Pace, who was inside her home. However, Times of Malta understands that the workers were removing the soil at the time.

CCTV footage has shown how her home collapsed in seconds.

The project’s case officer report states clearly that if no such notice is filed by the architect on behalf of the developers, the notice would be invalid. Fines would also be imposed. Times of Malta has asked for the number of fines imposed on the developers.

The case officer report on the commencement notice

On Monday, Miriam Pace, was found dead amid the debris after her house collapsed. Police sources have said the collapse is believed to have been caused by the works being carried out next door. Six people were arrested on Tuesday.

On whether the authority had inspected the site prior to the collapse, the PA spokesman said it had not as “the remit of the Authority when inspecting a building site is to ascertain that works are being carried according to permit”.

“In this regard it was not required for the Authority to inspect the site considering that work involved initially was the removal of existing structures,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the PA had not receive any complaints from neighbours about the ongoing works.

The collapse happened at around 2pm on Monday, taking the life of the 54-year-old mother of two, who was at home when the building came crashing down onto an underlying car showroom.