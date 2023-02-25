Many historic sites were deteriorating through neglect and abandonment as a result of bureaucratic delays in granting their guardianships to NGOs, a heritage NGO warned on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta reported that the process to gain guardianship of historic sites, and eventually kickstart their restoration, is lengthy and expensive for a non-for-profit organisation like Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Most often, despite all the work put in by the NGO's volunteers, the process gets stalled with the authorities.

DLĦ has for some time been seeking guardianship of the medieval chapel of San Ċir, the Cavalerizza and Marfa Palace in Mellieħa, and Qbajjar Battery in Marsalforn.

It has already carried out the required studies, acquired the necessary permits and tapped funds for restoration.

Following an annual general meeting on Saturday, DLĦ urged the government, particularly the ministers in charge of the lands and natural heritage, to urgently resolve the bureaucratic issues related to guardianship.

Separately, DLĦ also roped in the support of its members for the rejection of developers’ plans for a villa complex proposed as part of plans for the new Comino Hotel.

"If the project is allowed, it will breach several existing policies that arise from the unique standing of the island. The proposed development is not compatible with any of Comino’s designations and can be described as ‘urbanisation by stealth’ of an island which should be held in trust for all to enjoy,” the resolution stated.

New nature and history parks

During the meeting, DLĦ members also agreed to seek the government's support for its proposal to create new nature and history parks at the Ta’ Sopu area in Nadur, and the area surrounding the White Tower in Aħrax, as well as an extension of the Majjistral Nature and History Park.

The NGO is also calling on the government to develop a long-term vision and strategy for climate change, warning that human activity is causing planetary-scale changes on land, in the ocean, and in the atmosphere, with dramatic and long-lasting ramifications.