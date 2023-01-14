Nearly 8,000 objections have poured in against the planned Comino hotel and bungalows since a group of leading environmental NGOs urged the public to oppose the project last Thursday.

The seven NGOs expressed outrage that the plans currently being considered by the Planning Authority propose the replacement of nine derelict bungalows into a much larger complex, with a convenience store and amenities, that could, using legal loopholes, be turned into permanent residences.

They pointed out that the proposed "monstrous" development was incompatible with any of Comino's designations as a rural conservation area, a nature reserve, a special area of conservation, a special protection area, an important bird area of international and EU importance, a Natura 2000 site, a bird sanctuary and a dark sky heritage site.

According to the objection, "the application [PA/4777/20] consists of intensification of urban development and commercial use and activity which is not directly connected with or necessary to the management of the protected site".

It also says that the consideration of the application by the Planning Board is premature in view of the appeal against the findings of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), which has not yet been decided.

The number of objections had reached 7,700 by Saturday evening.

Owners pledge to respect Natura 2000 status

Meanwhile, Comino Hotel and Bungalows owners HV Hospitality pledged on Saturday to "respect and uphold Comino's Natura 2000 status".

In a statement coming in the wake of the NGOs' stand, the company, a subsidiary of Hili Ventures, said its intention was to manage the new 71-suite hotel and 19 serviced bungalows as “a singular hospitality operation, targeted solely at travellers seeking rest and relaxation at sustainable properties".

The company said that while planning the project it had “engaged with all local authorities and NGOs” to ensure the redevelopment is carried out “in a sensitive and sensible manner”.

The amenities would include "a spa, dining spaces, and one mini shop stocked with basic necessities for guests such as newspapers and sunblock”.

The company stressed its commitment to producing "a world-class sustainable tourism product that respects the environment and stands up to close scrutiny”.

It also said it was committed to engaging with all stakeholders and to take part in the planning process fairly, transparently and with full respect for its obligations to respect and uphold Comino’s Natura 2000 status".