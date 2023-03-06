Malta’s Eurovision 2023 contenders The Busker have released a remastered version of their song Dance (Our Own Party).

The new release presents a crisper, cleaner sounding version of the track that will be representing Malta during May’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

It was released on Monday, one day after the three-man band announced that they had completed filming of their song’s music video. No date for the music video’s release has been announced.

Dance (Our Own Party) recounts the emotions of a person experiencing social anxiety at a party and wishing they were in a more comfortable setting.

“None of us are really ones to be flashy, we all consider ourselves home-grown and we wanted to make sure the centre of attention is on the music and song,” lead singer Dav Jr told Times of Malta last month.

Imbued with a saxophone motif, the song was originally written with moodier lyrics that were revised to better suit its groovy tone.

It will be the first time in years that Malta’s Eurovision representatives will perform the same song that won them a place at the yearly international contest.

Both the 2021 and 2022 Malta Eurovision Song winners, Destiny and Emma Muscat, performed songs selected for them by PBS after they were crowned champions. The 2019 winner, Michaela Pace also had her song selected by PBS.

Judging by bookmakers' odds, The Busker face an uphill battle in Liverpool: Malta is currently ranked among the contest's biggest underdogs, with less than a one per cent chances of winning the ultimate prize.