Ian Borg, Aaron Farrugia and Silvio Schembri are on track to be tasked with three super-ministries as prime minister Robert Abela works to unveil his cabinet of ministers.

Although talks to finalise his cabinet are still under way and none of Dr Abela’s decisions are set in stone, sources told Times of Malta that many pieces of the puzzle were now falling into place.

Super ministries

Dr Borg is likely to have Projects Malta added to his already-sizeable portfolio of Transport and Infrastructure, assuming a responsibility that previously fell under Konrad Mizzi's Tourism ministry portfolio.

Dr Farrugia, who previously served as a parliamentary secretary for EU Funds, is expected to be promoted to minister responsible for Planning, the Environment and Climate Change.

Dr Schembri is expected to become Economy and Trade minister while also retaining his previous portfolio of Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation and also be made responsible for national airline Air Malta.

He assumes the Economy portfolio from Chris Cardona, who will be kept out of cabinet. The trade brief given to Dr Schembri was previously part of Carmelo Abela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry brief, while Air Malta was previously a Tourism Ministry responsibility.

Bartolo for Foreign Affairs

Dr Abela was still without a portfolio at the time of writing, sources told Times of Malta, with Evarist Bartolo expected to be made Foreign Affairs Minister instead of him.

Although Mr Bartolo will lose the Trade brief that will now shift to Silvio Schembri’s Economy Ministry, he will instead take on the European Affairs portfolio that was previously the remit of the Equality Ministry.

Bonnici at Education

Mr Bartolo’s change of scenery paves the way for Owen Bonnici to replace him as Education Minister, with Dr Bonnici’s previous Justice brief being taken over by Edward Zammit Lewis, who served as Equality Minister.

Camilleri for Home Affairs

Byron Camilleri, who currently serves as Labour’s parliamentary whip, is expected to receive a big promotion and be made Home Affairs Minister.

Gozo Ministry battle

It appears parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri will also be smiling when Dr Abela reveals his cabinet, with the plan being to turn his Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights portfolio into a fully-fledged ministry.

Sources told Times of Malta that Dr Abela’s original intention was to make Mr Camilleri, a former Qala mayor, Gozo Minister instead of Justyne Caruana.

But Ms Caruana, who took over that portfolio from Anton Refalo in 2017, refused to accept that change and was eventually retained.

Equality and Tourism

Backbencher Rosianne Cutajar is expected to be tasked with the Equality brief that was previously Edward Zammit Lewis', while Julia Farrugia Portelli will be responsible for Tourism.

The Tourism ministry brief will not include Projects Malta - which goes to Ian Borg - or Air Malta, which will fall under Silvio Schembri's Economy Ministry.

Farrugia for Energy, Mizzi out

Michael Farrugia, who was formerly Home Affairs Minister, is expected to become Energy Minister instead of veteran MP Joe Mizzi, who is unlikely to be appointed to Cabinet.

Sources cautioned that a number of portfolios were still up for grabs and that while Dr Abela had settled on many of his picks, they could not be assumed as final until all his Cabinet was in place.

Discussions continued on Wednesday morning as the new prime minister worked to unveil his team of ministers by the end of the day.