Parliament on Tuesday approved a cannabis law that will allow users to carry, buy and grow amounts of the drug, making Malta the first European country to introduce laws to regulate recreational cannabis use.

MPs backed the Responsible Use of Cannabis bill by 36 votes to 27. All Labour MPs voted in favour of the bill while the opposition voted against it.

The reform must be signed into law by President George Vella - a process that usually happens within days of parliamentary votes.

Vella, a doctor by profession, has faced calls from NGOs and lobby groups that oppose the reform plans to refuse to sign the bill into law.

The bill makes it possible for those who use cannabis to legally grow and purchase buds and seeds for personal use.

Users will also be allowed to carry up to 7g of cannabis in public without fear of arrest, though smoking it in public remains prohibited.

The bill went through its third and final reading in the House last week but the vote, usually taken following the last reading, had to be pushed to Tuesday after the opposition requested what is known as a division.

This is a parliamentary procedure to take a vote that physically counts members voting.

Malta already allowed the use of medical cannabis, having passed a law regulating that in 2018.

The government faced vocal opposition to its reform proposals from medical associations, Church-led NGOs and educational groups, who have said that the bill will normalise a drug. Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi joined the chorus of disapproval on Tuesday afternoon, saying he hoped the law would be struck off.