One of the 38 new patients to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday is a carer at a home for the elderly who did not exhibit any symptoms.

The 51-year-old woman's case puts into the spotlight the silent carriers of the deadly virus.

She was screened as part of random tests of healthcare workers that are being carried out to ensure they do not spread the virus at their workplace.

Authorities have not divulged which home for the elderly the woman worked in.

Asymptomatic patients do not exhibit any of the usual symptoms - such as a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

How are asymptomatic patients found?

In Malta, patients with no symptoms have only been discovered either because they require other tests or they are among a group of people the authorities are testing.

Some pregnant women were found to have coronavirus because of examinations prior to giving birth.

Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta that the authorities are in the process of compiling data on how many of Malta’s coronavirus patients were asymptomatic when they were first tested.

A total of 337 people in Malta have tested positive for the virus. Two have died and 16 have recovered.

Gauci warned that these numbers, once published, should be analysed with caution as they might not provide an overall picture of the problem of coronavirus carriers.

Why don't we know the number of coronavirus carriers?

The vast majority of the 13,732 people who have been tested had exhibited symptoms.

For a clearer idea on how many of the patients did not have any symptoms despite testing positive, more random testing on the public would need to be carried out, she said.

Aside from those about to have surgery and healthcare workers, so far, only the residents at Hal Far open centre are being subject to such random testing. Some 1,000 migrants are currently under lockdown at the centre after a number of cases were found there earlier in April.

Gauci said the issue of having more asymptomatic patients in the community is one of the main reasons why the authorities have been saying it is crucial for people to stay home as much as possible, especially if they are considered vulnerable.

"We know that there could be a number of people out there who have no symptoms but who still have the coronavirus and that is why it is important for people to heed our advice and to avoid all unnecessary contact with others," Gauci said.

What about face masks?

The increase in asymptomatic cases has prompted calls by some for the introduction of mandatory mask-wearing by anyone who leaves their homes, which is the case in some other countries including the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

While Gauci has repeatedly said the local authorities were monitoring all developments, Malta continues to abide by the World Health Organisation's instructions. This states that only those with symptoms and healthcare workers should wear masks.

The organisation, however, has in recent days said it was reviewing its position.