Updated 9.30pm

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family led hundreds of people down Valletta’s Republic Street on Wednesday evening as they gathered to mark two years since she was assassinated.

The family lined up together holding a banner calling for “truth and justice” for the journalist, who was murdered in a car bomb explosion in October 2017.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Protesters chanted "we demand action, not empty words" as they walked from parliament towards a makeshift memorial site outside the law courts.

Behind them, people held up placards asking "Who killed Daphne?" and noting that it had been "2 years" since she was killed. Others wore t-shirts with the slogan "Mafia state".

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Italian anti-mafia priest Don Luigi Ciotti and Palermo mayor Leoluca Orlando were among those addressing the attendees of the march and vigil.

'Killers will pay'

Mr Orlando told the crowd that if they were able to bring down the mafia in Palermo, it could happen in Malta.

"Mission accomplished Daphne! You won! I want to say to the killers you will pay...

"Please, tell the story of Daphne to everybody to let the people understand what happened in Malta."

Don Ciotti spoke impassionately about the need to honour Daphne's memory by collectively working towards keeping her cause alive. 'Everyone can talk but now it is time get to work,' he said. It is very difficult to defeat the mafia and corruption but it is not impossible.

A number of other international and Maltese speakers took to the podium and denounced the impunity of Maltese politicians.

'(Prime Minister) Joseph Muscat said he would leave no stone unturned but he has been an obstruction to justice,' said Ana Gomes a foreign MEP.

MEP Antonio Tajani concluded the night via video conference. 'Now we need to know who killed Daphne' he said with urgency to a round of applause.

Earlier in the day, activists, friends and family of the Caruana Galizia family gathered at the Bidnija site where her car was blown up and solemnly placed candles and flowers at the site.

A round of applause rang out as the clock struck 3pm - the time of the explosion on October 16, 2017.

Three men have been charged with Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder, but the masterminds behind the assassination remain at large.

Times of Malta has reported that investigators have yet to question three key suspects they have identified.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy to Malta issued a statement saying it was willing to offer its help to investigators, "if requested by Maltese authorities".

“It is not too late for Malta to bring Daphne’s killer to justice in a credible manner,” the US Embassy said.