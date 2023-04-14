MEP David Casa has urged the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to mandate an investigation into the Maltese government’s refusal to launch an independent public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia, 20, was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December.

His mother has since been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the incident, supported by the Nationalist Party. But the prime minister has rebuffed the requests.

He (the Prime Minister) on Thursday wrote to the Chief Justice asking him to ensure that the magisterial inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia is concluded as soon as possible.

David Casa. Photo: European Parliament

“Failing an independent, dedicated institution to ensure human rights compliance in Malta, it falls on the Parliamentary Assembly to probe member states' governments for their compliance with the Convention,” Casa asserted.

He urged PACE to mandate the Venice Commission to investigate the persistent refusal of the government to abide by its international obligation to the detriment of its citizens.

“The European Convention on Human Rights guarantees enjoyment, above all, of the right to life. When a person’s life is taken or lost, the state has positive obligations to conduct an effective investigation into the death of one of its citizens,” Casa said.

He added that the refusal to grant an independent public inquiry for Jean Paul Sofia was not an isolated incident. He referred to the prolonged international campaign to secure an independent public inquiry for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Such an effort should not be required every time.” He claimed that “there are compelling reasons for an independent, public inquiry into the death of Sofia.

“His mother deserves closure.”

“She deserves to know precisely why her son is no longer with us, what led to his demise, whether regulations were breached that were meant to keep him safe, and whether individuals are responsible and answerable for her son’s loss.”

“The families of lost loved ones in Malta must be protected by the convention,” Casa concluded.