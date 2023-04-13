Robert Abela has written to the Chief Justice asking him to ensure that the magisterial inquiry into the construction death of Jean Paul Sofia is concluded as soon as possible.

Sofia, 20, was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December.

His mother has since been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the incident, supported by the Nationalist Party, which the prime minister has rebuffed.

But in a letter to Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti on Thursday, Abela wrote that the procès-verbal of the case has not yet been finalised delaying the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry presided over by Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

He said that when one considers the sensitivity of the case, such delay is totally unacceptable, even in view of the efficiency the courts were consistently showing.

The inquiring magistrate, Abela insisted, had all the requested resources, including the technical experts, at her disposal.

He requested the Chief Justice to use his powers and prerogative to ensure that the inquiry was concluded for the course of justice to progress so that those responsible would be made to answer for their actions.

Abela has resisted the efforts of Isabelle Bonnici, who says she does not want her son's death to be in vain and wants to be a "ray of hope for greater safety at places of work, and for justice".

On Wednesday evening, she placed a picture of her son in front of the prime minister's office, the Auberge de Castille.

It was removed overnight in a move that Bonnici, the PN and civil society NGO Repubblika all criticised.

The private factory was being built on government land which was leased to Lands Authority official Kurt Bahagiar and his business partner Matthew Schembri.

Both have been summoned to testify in the magisterial inquiry into the collapse.