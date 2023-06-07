Two men targeted in a police surveillance operation related to an organised crime group linked to drug trafficking were monitored as they approached Paceville entrepreneur Lilu King, then headed to a Swieqi apartment and later contacted third parties.

More details about that operation, which led to the arrest and arraignment of all three suspects last month, emerged in court on Tuesday when the compilation of evidence against Lilu’s suspected associates kicked off.

Mohamed M Ali Al Musrati, a 37-year-old Libyan national and Moroccan-born Hamza Gorai, 27, were escorted back to court 11 days after being remanded in custody upon arraignment over their alleged involvement in a criminal organisation linked to drug trafficking.

The first hearing against the pair happened a day after separate proceedings kicked off against Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, the 31-year-old Tunisian Paceville entrepreneur, known as “Lilu King”, who is facing charges over money laundering, involvement in organised crime, breach of two bail decrees, traffic-related offences and relapsing.

Prosecuting Inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Mark Anthony Mercieca both testified about the police operation conducted by a task force that was set up three months ago to investigate various individuals.

Surveillance focused on a Swieqi residence where Al Musrati and Gorai were observed coming and going along with other faces familiar among drug circles known to police.

The two accused and a third party lived in that residence.

One day in April, police watched as Al Musrati handed something to a third party in the vicinity of the former Axis club at St Julian’s.

That third party was later stopped at Ċirkewwa, just before boarding the ferry, and arrested.

A search of the suspect yielded cocaine and cannabis which he claimed to have bought from Al Musrati.

Search and arrest warrants were issued and the Swieqi residence was raided on May 24.

When the police entered the premises, they found Al Musrati in the backyard, trying to clamber up a wall.

A policewoman, who was also involved in the search, described a white cabinet inside the yard where police found two vacuum-packed bags containing a greenish substance, suspected cannabis grass.

Cocaine was found in Al Musrati’s possession, while ecstasy was found in Gorai’s room.

During that search, officers also seized a number of mobile phones, a camera, two laptops, a bag of cocaine, a jar bearing drug traces and weighing scales.

Several branded items, including LV (Louis Vuitton) and Burberry merchandise, as well as jewellery, were also seized and handed to the Assets Recovery Bureau.

Some €1,700 in cash were found in Gorai’s room but he claimed that the money belonged to a third party who lived at the residence.

Police also found another €1,000, €60 in Al Musrati’s possession and another €350 in another bedroom.

A Honda motorbike, parked outside the residence and regularly used by Al Musrati, was, however, not registered in his name, a Transport Malta representative confirmed.

Police also found the key to a Mercedes vehicle driven by Lilu King, in Al Musrati’s possession.

When subsequently questioned about that key, Lilu told police that Al Musrati had driven the car since he was drunk.

Al Musrati told police that he worked for Lilu at a commercial establishment and was paid in cash.

Another police witness, who on Monday testified in Lilu’s case, basically repeated his testimony about his role in the surveillance operation in proceedings against the other two accused.

The witness explained how police had observed Al Musrati, Gorai and another person referred to as Alpha 2, approach Lilu separately at a St Julian’s lounge, then head to the Swieqi residence and later contact third parties.

The case, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, continues.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel.